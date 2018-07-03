Motorcyclists ride for veterans group through SW Michigan this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A volunteer group that helps take military veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit war memorials is taking a motorcycle ride through several southwest Michigan towns on Sunday.

The Talons Out Honor Flight is holding their 6th annual Talons Out Honor Ride on Sunday, July 8. Over 100 motorcyclists are expected and residents are invited to come out and greet riders as they go through their towns.

The ride begins at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW post in Schoolcraft on 14th Street. The rest of the destinations are:

11:10 a.m. - Vicksburg, (W. W Avenue)

11:25 a.m. - Scotts, (36th Street)

11:35 a.m. - Galesburg, (W. Battle Creek)

11:40 a.m. - Augusta (Augusta Dr.)

12:20 p.m. - Fort Custer National Cemetery

1:35 p.m. - Battle Creek (Dickman Road)

1:40 p.m. - Athens (Capital Avenue - departure at 2:30 p.m.)

2:50 p.m. - Colon (E. State Street)

3:05 p.m. - Centreville (Main Street)

3:45 p.m. - Three Rivers (Main Street)

4:10 p.m. - Marcellus (Main Street) Dinner at the VFW.

All times are estimates and organizers say that people who want to see them should be in place 15 minutes in advance. The ride will make a stop at the flag pole in Fort Custer National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony with full honor guard.