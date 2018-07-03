One person arrested at ‘high-risk’ traffic stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have arrested one person after an officer spotted a suspect in a “violent felony.”

Grand Rapids Police say that about 1:20 p.m. the officer spotted a vehicle that was tied to the suspect at 32nd and Shaffer in Kentwood. He followed the vehicle and called for backup before stopping the vehicle at 44th Street and Stauffer on the Kentwood/Grand Rapids border for a “high-risk” traffic stop.

One person was taken into custody for a probation violation. Police have not said yet if the person was the suspect they were targeting.

We’ll have more details when they become available.