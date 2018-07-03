Photo released from credit union robbery in Muskegon Co.

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. – Police have released a surveillance photo from a credit union robbery Thursday in Muskegon County.

Police are looking for the man who robbed the SB Community Federal Credit Union off West Broadway Avenue just before 4:00 p.m. The branch is located about a block away from Roosevelt Park City Hall.

During the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a black shirt and a pair of safety glasses. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Roosevelt Park Police at 231-755-3721 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

No one was injured. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.