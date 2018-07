Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazing grub, beer and music will take over Downtown Grandville from 4p.m. to 11p.m. on Tuesday, July 3. all happening on the corner of Chicago Drive and Washington Street, The annual Beer, Bands and BBQ features food from Grillin' Wings & More along with four food trucks. You must be 21 and over after 7p.m. but kids are absolutely welcome up until that point.

It is absolutely free with additional fees for tasty treats and drinks.

