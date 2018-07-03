Trump-shaped ecstasy pills found during Indiana drug bust

Posted 6:23 AM, July 3, 2018, by

(Indiana State Police)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities seized orange ecstasy pills shaped like President Trump’s head during a large drug bust in Indiana, police announced Friday.

Indiana State Police said 129 people were arrested over the course of the operation, which was dubbed “Blue Anvil.”

Nine different departments in north central Indiana teamed up for six days to make the arrests, targeting drug trafficking on Indiana highways.

“This is the eighth straight year we have organized summer driving season kickoff patrols,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Dan Prus, who organized and oversaw the patrols. “Summer is a peak travel time with an increased volume of people traveling thought-out Indiana.

(Indiana State Police)

The ecstasy pills depicting the president’s face were orange and had the phrase “great again” written on the back.

In addition to the ecstasy, officers found cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, prescription medication and numerous drugs that have yet to be identified, according to WXIN.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s