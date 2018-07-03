Two critical after shooting outside school in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK KS.  — Police say they are looking for a suspect after a shooting outside a Kansas  elementary school Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Sunrise Point Elementary School outside on the playground.  An argument between contractors reportedly escalated before the suspect allegedly shot two coworkers. School was not in session at the time of the incident

Officials say both victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect took off in a black Denali SUV.

