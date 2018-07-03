UP residents hoping for federal funding after devastating flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUGHTON, Mich. -- Residents living in the UP are still cleaning up following major flooding and now they are hoping for federal funding to rebuild.

State lawmakers like Senator Gary Peters hope to get federal funding to help in the clean up and rebuilding efforts after dozens of roads and homes were damaged.

But now it's a waiting game to see if the funding is approved. In order for that to happen, president trump has to officially declare a disaster.

Senator Gary Peters toured the damage Monday in Houghton County, as the senate subcommittee that overseas FEMA.

The cost to replace roads damaged in three counties is expected to be more than 28 million dollars.

Peters says he's doing what he can to help people get what they need to rebuild and recover.

"The next stage now beings the long term reconstruction has to occur. That is very expensive. Very time consuming. We don't have a lot of time because the snow is going to be falling soon. So, I am going to be pushing to get the money once that declaration has been made, to flow as quickly as possible," said Senator Gary Peters.

Peters says he expects funding to be approved, and says the decision should come down in a few days.