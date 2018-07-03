Video shows ‘World Cup deer’ crashing volleyball game to ‘play soccer’

Posted 7:06 PM, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:14PM, July 3, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Cellphone video shows a ball-obsessed deer that decided to join a beach volleyball game, delighting the players as it pranced around the sand court.

Steve Keighton posted video on Facebook of the game, which happened earlier this week on the campus of Virginia Tech, according to WSLS.

“Thought we finally found a replacement on the volleyball team,” Keighton wrote, “but alas, this young buck apparently had been watching too much of the World Cup and had another sport in mind. Impressive talent nonetheless!”

A woman filming from another angle can be heard exclaiming, “Pele! World Cup deer!”

The deer seemed to play with the ball like a dog might, pawing at it and pushing it with its nose before taking off and running in a circle or jumping playfully into the air.

“This one either came from a farm or maybe lost its mother at a young age and immediately found friendly people to feed it (and play soccer with it!),” Keighton theorized.

