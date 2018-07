Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 9-year-old that was injured in a crash on Sunday on US 131 in Kalamazoo County.

Carter Smith suffered a concussion and his father, Derick Smith, was killed in the crash. Investigators say Derick had been drinking as test results show he had twice the legal blood alcohol content.

According to police, Smith, 29, was driving erratically and speeding before the crash.

The family is in need of help with funeral and medical expenses.