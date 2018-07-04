2 children flown to hospital after Fennville crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say two children were flown to a hospital following a crash in Saugatuck Township on Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:55 p.m., on 126th Avenue, east of Blue Star Highway. That’s also east of I-196 (Gerald R. Ford Freeway), in the Fennville area.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says that an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy on a dirt bike exited a private driveway into the path of a westbound vehicle. Both children were airlifted to the hospital. Their exact condition is unknown.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 responders from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Saugatuck and Ganges fire departments all responded.