WEST MICHIGAN — The beaches of the Great Lakes are busy during the Fourth of July holiday which can mean that when the crowds clear, litter and waste is left behind.

Last year the Great Lakes Alliance with the help of volunteers removed a total of 10 tons of plastic trash from beaches.

On July 5 the alliance is encouraging people to go out to their local beaches to help clean them up and if they are celebrating on the beaches to use reusable water bottles, cutlery and tote bags.