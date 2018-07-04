Hot and humid, isolated 4th of July storms

WEST MICHIGAN — Happy 4th of July! Hot and humid conditions are expected for the remainder of your 4th of July holiday. While it’s possible you’ll see an isolated t-storm this afternoon and evening, most of us are going to stay dry.

For your fireworks displays this evening/tonight,expect mostly dry conditions. It’s possible we’ll see an isolated thunderstorm, but this will only delay your celebrations, not cancel them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your video forecast outlines this threat and discusses when the humidity will end. Cheers and have a safe and fun holiday!