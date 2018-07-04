Hundreds participate in annual Rose Run in honor of fallen sergeant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND, Mich. — As soon as Police Chief Jeff Mattioli got into his patrol car and turned on the sirens, hundreds of runners dashed from the starting line at Gull Lake Elementary School for the second annual Rose Run.

“Amazing turnout,” he said during an interview at the race. “I think we had around 800 runners.”

Runners — from as far away as Colorado and Oklahoma — participated in either a 5K or 10K race Wednesday morning, running through humidity and high temperatures.

“The first year I ran it [I was] watching the firefighters and police officers run in full gear,” said Missy Risner who’s competing in the race for the second time. “I mean, everything on. Kudos to them because I can barely do it in what I have and they have all their get up on.”

Officer Matt Scott and Sergeant Evan Turanzas ran the 5K this year in full uniform, which they said was at least an extra 20 pounds. However it was all in honor of fallen officer Collin Rose.

“Collin was a terrific individual,” said Sgt. Turanzas who worked with Rose for a year. “I mean just, just a rocket. He was going places.”

Ofc. Rose began his career with the Richland Village Police Department in 2006. He later joined the force at Wayne State University, pursing his master's degree and getting engaged before being killed in the line of duty in November 2016.

“He was an amazing kid,” said Chief Mattioli who knew Rose since his high school days. “Lots of smiles and he had a lot to offer the world. Unfortunately he was taken early and a lot of people are here to support him.”

After his death, Wayne State promoted him to sergeant. And Richland created the Rose Run to honor him and other fallen officers. They use this event to raise money for scholarships for students who are pursuing careers in law enforcement. They said they will do this for years to come.

“It’s nice that they’re pouring out to support former and current [officers],” said Chief Mattioli. “It’s a nice movement.”

***If you’d like to make a donation to Collin Rose Memorial, click here.***