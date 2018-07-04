They also celebrated the holiday by participating in some 4th of July trivia fun with our very own Stephanie Funkhouser.
July 4th Trivia with the West Michigan Whitecaps
-
Twins reunite, share memories for 100th birthday
-
Hot and humid, isolated 4th of July storms
-
PETA buys bus ads to warn of fireworks
-
Win 4 tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps
-
Whitecaps celebrate 25 years, with 10 millionth fan
-
-
Whitecaps to host ‘Sumo Night’ Thursday
-
Kody Clemens makes debut with Whitecaps
-
Tigers’ pitcher Zimmerman to make rehab start Monday for Whitecaps
-
Whitecaps adding new food item to menu
-
Zimmermann solid in rehab start with Whitecaps
-
-
Tigers GM, Al Avila, makes annual trip to West Michigan
-
Ferris State free youth football camp coming July 12th
-
West Michigan communities celebrate the Fourth of July