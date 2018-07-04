Less humidity, cooler temperatures on the way

WEST MICHIGAN – After a long stretch of hot, hazy and humid weather, conditions outside by the end of the week are expected to be much more comfortable.

West Michigan will experience one more day of above normal heat & humidity on Thursday, along with a few scattered thunderstorms, but a stronger cold front is expected to stream through later in the day. That front will be the difference maker, bringing in cooler and drier air from the north.

Temperatures at night will also fall into the lower 60s and even some 50s. We can finally give the A/C units a break, crack a few windows and let some of the crisp overnight air in. High pressure will also accompany the cooler weather, meaning plentiful sunshine is expected this weekend.