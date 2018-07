BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek detectives are investigating a shooting after a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital just after 2 a.m.

It was determined that the man, 28, was shot at a gas station on West Michigan Avenue and North Kendall Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.