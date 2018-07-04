1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on US-31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Ottawa County officials have identified the person killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Olive Township.

The crash happened at about 7:29 a.m. along southbound US-31 at Port Sheldon Street. Police say a Jeep driven by Ruth Bull was stopped at a red light when a semi-truck smashed into her vehicle from behind.

Bull, 60, of West Olive, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi-truck also struck a minivan that was stopped at the red light before coming to a stop in the intersection, officials said.

The driver of the van, a 24-year-old Holland woman, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the semi-truck did not slow down prior to hitting the other vehicles.

US-31 was closed at Port Sheldon for several hours after the crash and reopened at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation.