Power restored in Grand Haven area after outages

8:40pm UPDATE: The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power outage map indicated power had been restored to virtually all of its customers.

——————–

8:12pm UPDATE: Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority said power was “slowly coming back on in parts of the city”.

——————–

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The lights are out for more than 5,600 utility customers in Grand Haven and sections of surrounding areas.

The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power says in a customer tape-line message there is no estimated time for power restoration. Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 the outages began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and that means traffic signals are out, as well. The timing isn’t good for thousands of people driving there for the Fourth of July celebrations. But the Grand Haven Musical Fountain posted on its Facebook page around 7 p.m. that “…we have power so the show is on! Get here early and enjoy the show!”.

The Board of Light & Power’s outage map shows the juice is out from the shoreline east past Mercury Drive, north of W. Savidge Street near Spring Lake, and as far south as Comstock Street, not far from the Grand Haven Memorial Airpark.

The Board of Light & Power says its crews are “working to restore service”, and are looking into the cause of the outages.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the U.S.-31 drawbridge (the Bascule Bridge) in Grand Haven has its own power source, and is not affected.