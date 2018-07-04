Remember when? 1930 time capsule found at Michigan school

Posted 11:10 AM, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46AM, July 4, 2018

KINGSTON, Mich. (AP) — A time capsule from 1930 has been discovered during demolition at an elementary school in Tuscola County.

The Kingston school district in Michigan’s Thumb region says the box is made of copper or brass. It has no clasp but was taped shut in the cavity of the cornerstone.

Officials said on Facebook that the box will be opened on Aug. 24 during Kingston Days, an annual community event, 90 miles north of Detroit. A picnic starts at 6 p.m.

The school district especially wants to invite anyone who was a Kingston student around 1930.

