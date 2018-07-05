Cedar Springs school board hires new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- Nearly three months after a West Michigan superintendent resigned over pressure from the community, the school board has hired a new superintendent.

Cedar Springs school board hired Scott Smith to fill the role of former superintendent Laura Vanduyn.

You'll remember Vanduyn resigned after growing calls from the community who was divided on her performance for the last three years.

Smith started in his new position as of Monday and comes to the district from Hudsonville Public Schools where he was the assistant superintendent.

The district says he signed a three year contract, starting at $150,000 a year.