EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City officials in East Grand Rapids are apologizing after a malfunction during their annual fireworks show.

Officials say during the fireworks display Wednesday night, sprinklers accidentally started going off.

Some people sitting in the track field accidentally got wet as a result.

The city posted an apology on its Facebook page, saying their maintenance crew turned them off.