Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fields of lavender are starting to pop up on farms in West Michigan, and there will be plenty to see and smell at the Bloom Festival in Fennville.

Summer House Lavender Farm, located at 2975 65th Street, will have family-friendly activities, relaxing lavender massages, and explore the lavender farm.

The Bloom Festival is happening July 7-8 and 14-15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook event page.