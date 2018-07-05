Family in need of donations after fire destroys home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- A West Michigan family is in need of your help this morning after their house burnt down over the weekend.

Brian and Melissa Weber's home caught fire early Sunday morning on 15 Mile Road, just east of Myers Lake Road in Kent County.

The fire has left the Weber's and their two kids without a home and all of their belongings.

That is why the Cedar Springs community is coming together and needs your help with donations.

We're told the family is in need of bottled water, clothing, personal items and gift cards for things like groceries and gas.

If you are interested, you can drop off donations at the Cedar Springs Post ,36 East Maple Street, both today and tomorrow.

Below is a list of sizes for clothes:

-Size 14 teen or women's pants and medium shirts

-Size 12 women's pants and women's large shirts

-Men's pants 34 by 34; Mens 31 x 32; men's large shirts, and men's button shirts with 17-1/2 neck.