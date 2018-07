PAVILLION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fireworks accident for which a 36-year-old man had to be hospitalized.

According to a news release, the accident happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4th, in the 5100 block of ‘E O’ Avenue.

Sheriff’s investigators say the man suffered serious injuries during a large Independence Day gathering in the backyard of the house.

His name, age and other details have not been released by police.