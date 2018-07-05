Grand Rapids firework celebration planned for this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- While many people likely saw fireworks on the Fourth of July, there is a big fireworks celebration planned for the whole family this weekend in city of Grand Rapids.

The annual Amway Family Fireworks show kicks off Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.

Before the fireworks light up the sky, there will be a ton of free family-friendly activities at Ah-Nab-Awen park downtown starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

There will be games, food, live music, arts and crafts and different vendors to shop.

"People can expect a lot of fun, a lot of good things happening. There will be food vendors out there, entertainment that's all free. Family and kid entertainment, kid games, yard games, they can look forward to bringing their own chairs, their own blanket and just enjoying a good time on the banks of the Grand River," said Evette Pittman, Supervisor of the Office of Special Events for the city of Grand Rapids.

