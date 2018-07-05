Grandwich competition back and looking for your vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Don’t miss the opportunity to try some of the best sandwiches from local businesses in the 8th annual Grandwich GR competition.

This year 35 local restaurants are competing to see who has the best sandwich, earning the title of “Sandwich of the Year.”

Now until July 20, these sandwiches will be up for the public vote to decide the Top 10.

Then the Judges Top 10 will take place on July 26, where they will declare the winner.

Judging criteria for the best sandwich includes the use of locally sourced ingredients, uniqueness, taste, and appearance.

To look at the sandwiches in the competition, or to vote for your favorite, visit grandwichgr.com.