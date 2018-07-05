Here’s how traffic is expected to be affected with the closure of westbound I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The westbound lanes of I-96 will be closed from Plainfield to Alpine Avenue sometime after 7 p.m. Thursday night, July 5. This is the second phase of the project that had eastbound I-96 closed for two and a half months. The project is scheduled to be done on August 30.

The eastbound closure caused delays on southbound US-131 at the merge with I-96, as traffic from eastbound I-96 was diverted to southbound US-131. Detoured traffic used westbound I-196, which consistently had heavy traffic and delays, especially in the morning.

Here’s what can be expected with the closure of the westbound side: