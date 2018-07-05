Houses, vehicles hit by gunfire in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:21 AM, July 5, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo say several houses and vehicles were hit by gunfire early Thursday morning.

The shots were fired around 5 a.m. along Summit Street.  The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says in a release that officers were investigating another incident on Hawley Street when they heard the gunfire.

Police say that shortly after the gunshots, a vehicle crashed into a fence and other vehicles in the area.  The car was later stopped and the people inside were arrested on several charges.

No injuries were reported.  Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment