Houses, vehicles hit by gunfire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo say several houses and vehicles were hit by gunfire early Thursday morning.

The shots were fired around 5 a.m. along Summit Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says in a release that officers were investigating another incident on Hawley Street when they heard the gunfire.

Police say that shortly after the gunshots, a vehicle crashed into a fence and other vehicles in the area. The car was later stopped and the people inside were arrested on several charges.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.