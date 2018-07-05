Little Big Town and Gavin Degraw coming to Soaring Eagle this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is a great place to spend summer vacation! This weekend, they'll be having yet another themed weekend, Take Me Out To the Ball Game.The night will start with baseball crafts like a baseball door hanger, baseball buddies, a cupcake liner baseball, and a number on baseball fan craft.

Then the following weekend, they're going Under the Sea. On July 13 and 14, kids can make a popsicle fish or mermaid and an under the sea stained glass craft. As always for both themed weekend,s there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

There's never a bad time for pizza, right? If you book an overnight stay at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, you can get a free pepperoni or cheese pizza, a pitcher of pop and waterpark passes. This deal ends on Aug. 31. To make your reservation, call 1.877.2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com

If pizza isn't your think how about checking out Chef's BBQ on the Bricks. It takes place every Friday from 3p.m. to 8p.m.They'll be serving up special weekly favorites ranging from ribs, brisket and chicken along with salads and zesty sides. Also, there will be entertainment on the patio, too.

If you find yourself staying at Soaring Eagle Casino Resorts on July 4th, be sure to watch their annual fireworks show! The show starts at dusk near the outdoor concert area. The event is completely free and includes parking.

Soaring Eagle Casino just added one of the biggest names in country music to their summer concert lineup. Little Big Town with special guest Gavin DeGraw will be taking the stage on July 7. Little BigTown has been together since 1998. In that time they've earned two number one radio hits, a Grammy, two ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and an Emmy. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado," Little Big Town continues to find success in their sixth and latest album, "Pain Killer."