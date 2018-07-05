Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Despite hot temperatures and a power outage, fireworks in Grand Haven went off without a hitch.

People started gathering more than 11 hours before the show in Grand Haven for the annual 4th of July fireworks.

The free show, which is accompanied by a performance at the musical fountain, is always one of the most popular in West Michigan, and city employees say it draws thousands of people.

This was the first year that people were able to enjoy the view from the newly renovated stadium, which sits across th eGrand River from Dewey Hill, where the fireworks are launched.

2. Don't be disappointed if you missed the fireworks last night, because places like Grand Rapids are setting them off this weekend.

The annual Amway Family Fireworks in Grand Rapids kick off Saturday night at 10:30. People can start heading to Ah-Nab-Awen Park downtown around 5. There will be games, food, live music, and vendors.

Until 8, people can also check out the Amway Family Zone which has arts, crafts, fake tattoos, and yard games.

For more information, just search Amway Family Fireworks on Facebook.

3. Women who need help getting back on their feet will have a new place to turn. Mel Trotter just opened a new, transitional home called the "Melanie House."

The home has three bedrooms, several bathrooms, and a community kitchen and dining area.

Organizers say Melanie House will help women re-adjust and regain their independence following homelessness and other challenges. The women at the home have to pay rent and utilities, something officials say helps the women build up some rental history and credit.

The home does still need some furnishings, so if you'd like to help out head to meltrotter.org for more information.

4. Who will make the grandest sandwich of them all? Today people can start casting votes in the annual Grandwich Competition.

More than 30 local places in Grand Rapids are taking part. For two weeks, people can visit different places and vote for their favorites online.

The top 10 will be announced on the 23rd, and judges will choose the ultimate winner three days after that.

Some of the restaurants taking part include Hopcat, Lucy's Cafe, Rockwell Republic, and Slows Bar-B-Q.

For a full list of restaurants taking part, go to grandwichgr.com.

5. That morning cup of coffee could do more than give you a short term energy boost. Your morning Joe could help you live longer according to a new study.

Researchers say up to eight cups a day could actually lower your risk of death. UK researchers followed more than half a million participants, ages 38 to 73 years old, for 10 years.

Researchers say the benefits is the same for decaf coffee too.