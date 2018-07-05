Police trying to ID body found at Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered from the beach at Grand Haven State Park on Thursday.

The man’s body was found at about 12:29 p.m. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says witnesses spotted the body about 30 feet from shore within the swim area north of the pavilion.

Police say that no identification was found with him and they are still working to identify him.

The body is that of a black man who police believe is between 20 and 35 years old and between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall. Police say in a release that he was wearing a black swimsuit and a black tank top with “Michigan” in white letters across the front. The tank top also has a picture of a motorcycle beneath the word “Michigan.”

An autopsy will be performed to verify his cause of death. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460.