See all kinds of magic at International Brotherhood of Magicians shows this weekend

Magicians from all talents and skill levels are coming together this week for the International Brotherhood of Magicians 90th Annual Convention.

Local magicians Jeff Brodrick and Randy Vander came on the Morning Mix to perform some magic tricks.

There will be shows open to the public at the following times:

Thursday, July 5: Legends of Comedy Show

Friday, July 6: Gold Medal Show

Saturday, July 7: Finale Show

All the shows will be held at Grand Rapids Civic Theater at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit extremetix.com.