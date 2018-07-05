See all kinds of magic at International Brotherhood of Magicians shows this weekend

Posted 11:27 AM, July 5, 2018, by

Magicians from all talents and skill levels are coming together this week for the International Brotherhood of Magicians 90th Annual Convention.

Local magicians Jeff Brodrick and Randy Vander came on the Morning Mix to perform some magic tricks.

There will be shows open to the public at the following times:

  • Thursday, July 5: Legends of Comedy Show
  • Friday, July 6: Gold Medal Show
  • Saturday, July 7: Finale Show

All the shows will be held at Grand Rapids Civic Theater at 8 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit extremetix.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s