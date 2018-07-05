Smart Shopper: Deals you’ll want to snag this July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the start of June we saw retailers like Hobby Lobby putting out their Christmas decor. The thought runs through our head, "Seriously?!" But, according to dealnews.com summer is actually one of the best times to snag up some of your holiday decor.

What else should you snag in July? According to nerdwallet.com July is a great time to buy summer clothing and accessories. While we still have plenty of warm days left, a lot of places are moving those items out-of-the-way to make room for fall goods, believe it or not. Looking for a great sale on gently loved items? Once Upon a Child in Walker has 70 percent off clearance right now and on July 7, all remaining clearance is just one-dollar!

Fans of the Grand Rapids Ballet performance of the Nutcracker will want to mark their calendars for July 16. On that day and running until July 29, get 50 percent off every pair of tickets! Click here to find out more details.

And finally, are you aware that many major retailers have Black Friday deals in July? Why? Some speculate that it is to combat Amazon Prime Day which runs July 16-17, starting at noon. To stay in the loop, make sure to keep an eye on blackfriday.com

I love to hear about the bargains you are finding or discounted retailers around West Michigan. Please email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com