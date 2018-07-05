× State trooper breaks window to retrieve child locked in car

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say one of their troopers had to break a window to rescue a toddler locked inside a vehicle in Mottville.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10,000 block of James Street. The location is north of the Indiana border.

State Police say a two-year-old boy was in distress being accidentally locked inside the vehicle in temperatures around 90 degrees.

“Trooper Erik Gantert arrived on scene shortly after the initial call…(he) quickly broke the driver’s side window. Trooper Gantert then unlocked the vehicle, so the mother could retrieve the child.”

Police say the boy was conscious and in good health, but had a large amount of sweat on his face and body.