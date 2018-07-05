× Warrant issued for alleged gunmen in deadly Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two persons of interest after a shooting at a block party last weekend.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tarone Devon Washington, 22, in connection to the shooting which left two people dead and another two people injured.

It happened last week, early Sunday morning, in the 1000 block of Lavette in Benton Harbor. A short time later, another person was shot in the 900 block of Lavette.

The victims, 23-year-old Andre Sanders died from his injuries at the hospital. Another victim, 26-year-old Joseph “Jo-Jo” Tyson, also died from his injuries in the shooting. Two other people were injured.

Police are also searching for DeCorey Monte Harris, 24, who they say is a person of interest in connection to the case.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the Benton Harbor Tip line at (269) 927-0293.