West Michigan police officer pulls cat from car's fender

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An officer with the Ionia Department of Public Safety is being called a hero after rescuing a cat.

In a video posted to Facebook, police rescued the dehydrated cat from a car’s fender and gave it a fresh bowl of water.

It’s not known where the kitten came from or how long it was riding in the fender.

The kitten was turned over to the Ionia Animal Shelter.