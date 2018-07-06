Battle Creek Police: 8-year-old girl drowns in pool

Posted 11:00 PM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, July 7, 2018
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. —  The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating what it says was the drowning of an eight-year-old girl in a public pool.

Investigators say it happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Taft Court, in the River Oaks Apartments complex. That’s north of M-96.

Police say the girl was pulled from the community pool “unconscious and unresponsive. Emergency personnel arrived quickly and began CPR.”

But she later was declared dead at a hospital. The little girl’s name has not been released.

