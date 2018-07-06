Be amazed by magician Evan Priem

Posted 10:33 AM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23AM, July 6, 2018

How does he do that? See how magician Evan Priem makes us scratch our heads during his recent visit to FOX 17 Morning Mix. Be sure to follow him on Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments