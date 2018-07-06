× Car crashes into nail salon/day spa in Grandville; no serious injuries

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority confirms a car crashed into Ruby Nails & Day Spa on Friday afternoon in Grandville.

It happened around 12:54 p.m.

Dispatchers say there was one minor injury. A woman who was getting her nails done at the time told FOX 17 an “older man” accidentally put his car into drive. There was no confirmation of that from police.

The address is 4365 Canal Avenue SW, just north of 44th Street.