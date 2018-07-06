Culvert repairs shut down Grand Haven Township road for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Work on a new housing development in Grand Haven Township is causing quite a headache for the people who already live on Lincoln Street.

Progress is a process, and no one knows that better than those who live off the busy road in Grand Haven Township.

A construction company damaged the township's culvert underneath Lincoln Street in early June, and now in early July, getting the road fixed could still take weeks.

“It’s an extension of that sewer system, for a new development,” Zach Russell of the Ottawa County road commission said.

And it's been a headache for Grand Haven Township resident Kip Nadeau ever since.

“Who’s responsible for this? All I get is, they’re passing the buck," Nadeau said.

“Any work that goes on within the road right of way requires a permit from us,” Russell said.

The county Road Commission doesn't oversee the repairs, since a private development project damaged public property.

The permit the road commission writes just gives the okay to work in the road. The DEQ and the drain commission oversee and approve the actual plans for the culvert fix.

“There’s a lot of different agencies involved, but at the end of the day, it was the contractor doing the work, and they were the ones who did the damage,” Russell said.

The Township took to Facebook to express their frustrations, saying the process should move faster.

As far as the road commission, they say the process is out of their hands.

"It wasn’t a government funded project from the beginning. We simply issued a permit,” Russell said.

The contract workers we spoke with on scene didn't want to comment on the delays.

Nadeau says he's sick of waiting for answers and he'd like to see the process be a little more proactive.

The Township also says on Facebook they may make changes to how this whole process works in order to streamline future projects and repairs.