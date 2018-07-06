Flint getting $30M in effort to replace some public housing

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The city of Flint is getting $30 million to replace some public housing, move some current residents to new homes and improve services.

The Flint Journal reports Congressman Dan Kildee announced the funding will help replace public housing at Atherton East under a Choice Neighborhoods Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It also seeks to improve access to basic services and job opportunities.

Kildee’s office says the grant was awarded to the city of Flint and the Flint Housing Commission. Mott Community College Workforce Development, Hurley Medical Center and the Flint and Genesee Literacy Network also are part of the effort.

Atherton East is a 192-unit complex on the city’s south side. Eventually, all of its units would be replaced by the Clark Commons project.

