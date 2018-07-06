Gilmore Car Museum hosts 7th Annual German Car Show

Posted 4:23 AM, July 6, 2018

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Many makes and models of Porsche, Audi, Volkswagon, Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles will line the walls of the Gilmore Car Museum starting Saturday for the museum’s 7th Annual German Car Show.

“We have been stunned by the growth of this show. German cars and German car fans are coming from across the Midwest, bringing some truly exceptional cars,” said Deutsche Marques founder Pete Hamlett said. “Over 300 cars were on the show field last year, and we expect another record turnout this year.”

The exhibit will feature some of the museum’s vehicles, but people are also able to enter their own German-made vehicles into the show if they arrive by 8 a.m.

The show is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is $14 per person to attend.

