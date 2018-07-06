Meet Friday’s Friend from the Humane Society of West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of West Michigan brought the adorable Nikki, a 1 year-old Terrier Mix, to the Morning Mix. She was brought to them from Kent County last week.

Nikki has been in a foster home for the past 3 months after she was found with her puppies. She gets along with other dogs and appears to be good with people of all ages. She is heart worm positive so there will be a treatment fee for her.

However, right now, HSWM has an adoption special. Now thru July 8, heart worm and adult dogs are $100, long-term dogs (been at the shelter more than 30 days) are $50 and cats along with small critters are name your price while bunnies are fee waived.

If you are struggling financially, there is a vaccine clinic scheduled for July 9 from 2p.m. to 5p.m. Based on attendance, they do have the right to limit entrance, so please keep that in mind.

