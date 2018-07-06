Mitten Made: Two cousins shaking up the cooler industry

Michigan summers mean a cooler gets some good use. But finding one that doesn't leak, keeps things cold for a long time and isn't bulky can be challenging.
Two cousins with an entrepreneurial spirit, Joe Mancewicz of Grand Rapids, Mi., and Steven Mancewicz of San Diego, have racked their brain for the last 18 months to come up with the answer. The AVAIL Travel Cooler is something they feel will make traveling and entertaining easier. Pre-sale orders recently launched on Kickstarter with a crowdfunding campaign now running through Aug. 4.
What does it feature?
- bluesign® system
- sustainable texiles
- doubles as a travel bag
- weights 3.6 pounds
- soft, collapsible cooler can be carried five ways
- can hold one week's worth of clothing
- can hold 25 pounds of ice or 30 cans
To order yours, click here.