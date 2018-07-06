Morning Buzz for Friday, July 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1.) The beautiful City of Muskegon will be the backdrop for a bigger and better than ever Lakeshore Art Festival, kicking off today. Organizers have expanded the event, bringing in nearly 400 art and craft exhibitors. There will also be food, music, and street performers plus, interactive art stations if you or your kids are feeling creative. It's free to attend, but some activities and food might cost a small fee. It all runs from 10a.m. to 8p.m. Friday and wraps up Saturday.

2.) The Holland Farmer's Market is hosting a Kombucha presentation on Saturday at 10a.m. You can learn more about the benefits of the fermented drink and learn to make your own as part of their Chef Series.

3.) Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has a honeybee exhibit this Saturday and Sunday. You can see a beehive up close and talk with experts about the importance of honeybees. You can even learn how to make your own beeswax candle. The event runs from 1p.m. to 4p.m. both days. Ticket prices do vary. Click here to learn more.

4.) Amazon is reportedly going to publish a holiday catalog. It's reported that millions of copies will be sent to homes and distributed at Whole Foods Markets.

5.) Today is National Fried Chicken Day! Craving some? Check out where you can score a deal.