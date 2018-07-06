Motorcyclist critically injured in Park Twp. crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old Grand Junction man was critically injured Friday in a motorcycle crash in Park Township.

The crash was reported at 12:13 p.m. in the are of Lakeshore Drive and James Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says that the man driving a motorcycle north on Lakeshore when a vehicle turned in front of him. His crashed after braking hard to avoid a collision.

Authorities say the driver of the car said she stopped for a stop sign at the James Street intersection but did not see the motorcycle coming before turning left onto Lakeshore.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

