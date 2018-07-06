× MSP arrests suspect in eldery abuse/embezzlement case in Mecosta Co.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police investigators say the suspect in a Mecosta County embezzlement/elderly abuse complaint has made a “full confession”.

The ordeal began in early June, and was discovered in early July, according to the MSP post based in Mount Pleasant. It says in a news release the victim reported more than $2,000 allegedly had been embezzled from her by her caretaker. State Police say the suspect wrote multiple checks to herself out of the victim’s checking account.

Police got wind of it Friday evening. They responded to a complaint call around 6:45 p.m., in Green Township. That’s when they made contact with the suspect, interviewed her and allegedly obtained the confession. Investigators say the suspect had evidence of the crime in her purse.

Michigan State Police say the 26-year-old suspect is from Rodney, but is now residing in the Mecosta County Jail in Big Rapids, on the embezzlement/elder abuse charges. Her name will be released after formal charges are read at arraignment.