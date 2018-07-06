New $25K reward offered in 2013 bicyclist hit-and-run death

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — More reward money is being offered as authorities seek tips in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist five years ago in Michigan’s northwestern Lower Peninsula.

The FBI announced Thursday a new $25,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 29-year-old Kelly Ann Boyce. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Nicole Nostrandt, Boyce’s sister, said a private group is offering an additional $50,000.

Boyce was hit in Traverse City on July 5, 2013, near where she worked, and the driver dragged her body 1½ blocks. No charges have been brought.

Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Bob Cooney says that the case remains unsolved “despite the best efforts of our city police.”

FBI officials have assisted in producing posters featuring photos of Boyce, reward information and information about her death.