New closure: Wealthy Street between US-131 and Division Avenue starts Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wealthy Street between US-131 and Division Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, July 9, through September 15. The ramps from US-131 will be open, but you will only be able to turn to the west.

Wealthy Street is one of the busiest streets in downtown Grand Rapids, mainly due to its connection with US-131. Plus, its limited width gives it a claustrophobic feel between Division Avenue and Grandville Avenue, particularly on the bridge over the freeway.

In addition to road reconstruction, the project includes some water main replacement.

Traffic on Division will also be disrupted, as the north part of the Division/Wealthy intersection will be closed from July 9 to about July 30.

The get around the project, drivers will be guided to use Market Avenue, Fulton Street, and Jefferson Avenue.

42.956101 -85.669031