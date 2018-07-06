New construction: I-196 BL in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — Lane closures and traffic shifts can be expected in Zeeland when a project begins Monday, July 9, to improve the I-196 Business Loop just west of I-196.

Construction is expected to continue until October 29.

During three weeks of the project, the ramp from westbound I-196 to the Business Loop will be closed. The Michigan Department of Transportation has not yet specified when the ramp closure will begin. Traffic will be detoured to the Adams Street exit while the ramp is closed.

You can expect one lane to be kept open in each direction, but lane closures and traffic shifts will cause slowdowns and delays.

MDOT says the project will realign the intersection of I-196 BL and M-121 Chicago Drive, plus 84th Avenue will be extended to create a new intersection with I-196 BL.